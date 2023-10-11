A rapist who attacked a schoolgirl as she pleaded with him to stop has been jailed.

Connor Pearson-Hartley, from Cramlington, forced himself on the teenager as he attacked her in a wood. She suffered cuts and remains traumatised by the ordeal.

Pearson-Hartley initially admitted sexual assault but denied rape. However, he was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration by a jury and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard from the victim who described feeling "dirty" since the incident.

She said: "The thing I remember so vividly was when I eventually got home, going in the bath and feeling dirty, even once I had come out. I felt like my body didn't belong to me.

"I can't understand why it happened because I pleaded and pleaded for it to stop.

"At school, when we learned about consent, we learned about the positive sides of it and they stop immediately. He didn't stop. It took a really long time for me to realise it was not my fault. I did everything I could to stop him."

Connor Pearson-Hartley was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

She also described being unable to sleep and developing panic attacks as she kept on having flashbacks to the attack.

She added: "At (my age) all you are worried about is playing with your friends and watching silly rom-coms. That evening everything changed.

"I still can't wipe the feeling of being dirty. When I found out he was being sentenced I could finally breathe."

Pearson-Hartley, who was 17 at the time, was arrested after the attack and pleaded guilty to sexual assault before being found guilty of rape.

In addition to his prison sentence, he must sign the sex offenders register for life, will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years and a restraining order for ten years.

Judge Penny Moreland told him: "What happened was a prolonged detention and a sustained attack. What you did to her was painful and it had a serious impact on her.

"You robbed her of that stage of her childhood and you robbed her of the opportunity to have a first sexual experience to be something of her choosing and not something forced upon her."

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said the case had affected his mental health and he had attempted to take his own life. She added that it had also had a life-changing effect on his family and had impacted his younger siblings.

Anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual abuse can find support on the NHS website or through charities Rape Crisis and The Survivors Trust.

