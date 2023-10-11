A prolific shoplifter was returned to prison after being caught stealing from another shop just hours after he was released.

Jamie Brown was released from jail on the morning of Friday 6 October after serving 16 weeks for shoplifting.

However, just hours later staff at the Co-Op, on Newbiggin Road, in Ashington, contacted police to report £100 worth of alcohol had been stolen.

Brown was quickly identified as the culprit and was subsequently arrested and charged.

He appeared before Bedlington Magistrates where he admitted the theft and was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Speaking after Brown’s Conviction, Neighbourhood Sergeant Kath Smith said: “Our local businesses should not have to tolerate aggressive behaviour from offenders like Brown, who persistently shoplift and believe the law doesn’t apply to them.

“Brown left prison and within a matter of hours was back inside a shop, helping himself to items he knew had no money to pay for, committing an offence for which he had previously served jail time - proving he has not learned his lesson.

“Officers acted quickly once the initial report came in and were able to respond swiftly and charge Brown in less than 12 hours. Thanks to our criminal justice partners Brown was remanded and awaits sentence.”

