A young fox who fell into the sea has been returned to the wild after a rescue effort.

The fox, who is thought to be around six months old, was spotted stranded in the sea after becoming trapped by the advancing tide.

It is thought that the animal fell over a sea wall at Seaham Harbour Marina on Friday 6 October.

The RSPCA provided assistance after the exhausted animal was recovered from the beach by a dock worker, before being taken for treatment at a vet in Birtley.

After an examination, the animal was found to have no serious or lasting injuries, despite concerns he might have damaged a leg as a result of the fall. He was then released back into the wild by the RSPCA later that evening where he was reunited with other wild foxes.

The fox fell into the water at Seaham Harbour. Credit: RSPCA

Rowena Proctor, RSPCA inspector, said: “He was a tiny little thing, small enough to fit in one of my cat carriers.

"We think he’d fallen in the water the night before and after trying to swim back had become exhausted and disoriented.

"When I arrived, he was lying in the bag looking bedraggled and more or less motionless, and I was concerned at the time that he might not pull through.

“Despite the height at which he must have fallen, he thankfully hadn't sustained any serious injuries, he just needed warming up, a good meal in his tummy and some time to rest and time to recuperate, all of which he received thanks to the wonderful team at Wrights’ Vets.

"A huge thank you also goes out to Sam Tuck and his colleagues at Seaham Harbour Dock Company for their care and compassion at a crucial time.

"Lots of people pulled together to help this little fox and we’re all so pleased it’s resulted in a happy outcome for him."

