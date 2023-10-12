Harry Kane has donated a 24-carat gold football signed by the England squad to charity.

The Bayern Munich striker has donated the prize to the Bradley Lowery Foundation as part of a raffle organised by former England teammate Jermain Defoe.

The charity was set up in memory of six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley who stole the hearts of the nation during his battle with neuroblastoma, striking up a close friendship with Defoe in the process.

Money raised in the raffle will go towards building "Super Brad's Pad" a holiday home for families of sick children.

Other prizes include the chance to play against Defoe on EAFC 24, a day with TikToker Cal the Dragon and four tickets to the directors' board room for a Sunderland match.

So far, more than £1,800 has been raised.

Jermain Defoe and Bradley Lowery struck up a close bond during the youngster's battle with neuroblastoma. Credit: PA

The fundraising raffle comes after Bradley's death appeared to be mocked at a match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Dale Houghton, from Rotherham, has since pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court and has been told he could face a prison sentence for his actions.

Football fans rallied in the aftermath, raising over £28,000 via a fundraiser organised by a Sheffield Wednesday supporter and Bradley's mum Gemma was keen to look at the positives and what it could do for the Super Brad's Pad project.

"The whole football community has been amazing," she told ITV 1's This Morning earlier this week. "They have raised a lot of money for the foundation that is going to go towards the holiday home that we are building for sick children.

"So although there is a negative I don't want to dwell on it and I want to think about the positive, I want to think about what we are going to do with that money.

"We are going to help children, put smiles back on their faces and make special memories for the family.

"Every child should be made to feel special. My thoughts are lets build a beautiful holiday home so all the family can go and make those special memories with those children."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...