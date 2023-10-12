Police have raised concerns that a Newcastle United fan zone directly outside St James’ Park will lead to "crime and disorder."

Plans for the club's Stack development in the disused Strawberry Place car park were granted approval by Newcastle City Council last month.

However, the shipping container village has yet to be granted an alcohol licence with a hearing on the matter scheduled for next week.

Northumbria Police, local councillors, and civic centre licensing officials have said they have reservations about the proposed venue - with a reported capacity of 3,000 - having the right to serve alcohol in close proximity to the football ground.

The venue, which is proposed to open next spring, would not be limited to opening on NUFC matchdays. Credit: LDRS

Jonathan Bryce, who heads the city’s licensing authority, has said the proposal “adds to sensitivities” around St James’ Park and lacks detail on access arrangements for emergency services.

Mr Bryce also said the application does not show "due regard to possible terrorist or other such risks likely to be associated with the location and size of this premises”.

The fan zone would be similar to the now-dismantled Stack on Pilgrim Street, made up of a collection of bars and street food vendors arranged over two floors with a large seating area and stage in the centre.

The venue, which is proposed to open in spring next year, has requested a licence to sell alcohol every day of the week from 10am to midnight.

NUFC said after the planning application was granted that the fan zone would create 150 jobs. Credit: PA

Superintendent Jamie Pitt said: “The proposed licensed premises will allow for a concentration of a significant number of patrons to consume alcohol in an area that is in the immediate vicinity of St James’ Park.

“With this in mind, the police would expect to see policies and procedures devised by the Applicant and specifically tailored to the St James’ Stack operation.

"Such policies and procedures should be served with the premises licence application and should seek to address the issues of vulnerability in crowd management.

“The police consider that to grant the application for a premises licence will undermine the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder.”

City centre Labour councillors Shumel Rahman and Jane Byrne have also lodged objections against the impact of noise on surrounding residents.

Newcastle United has declined to comment but had previously said after its planning application was granted that the fan zone would create 150 jobs.

A decision on whether the alcohol licence should be granted will be made by Newcastle City Council following a hearing on Tuesday 17 October.

