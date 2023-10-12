Newcastle United player Sandro Tonali has been sent home from a training camp for his Italian national team after the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation into the player.

The Italian Federation confirmed in a statement that Tonali and team mate Zaniolo had left the squad ahead of games against Malta and England.

Both players have been sent back to their "respective clubs".

In a statement online the Italian FA said: "The Federation announces that, in the late afternoon of today, the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.

"Regardless of the nature of the acts, believing that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days, the Federation has decided, also to protect them, to allow them to return to their respective clubs."

It's comes ahead of Italy's euro qualifier matches against Malta and England.

Newcastle United were approached for comment.

