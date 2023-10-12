Documentary makers have left the football community baffled with a bizarre map which shows clubs miles away from their geographical location.

Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary which follows the Welsh club's progress under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has been released over the last two months.

However, a clip from its latest episode has gone viral for very different reasons as fans and clubs alike react to geographically inaccurate map.

It shows clubs wildly out of position as Newcastle United are found in the North West, further south than clubs like Leeds and Blackburn and are also further west than Preston North End.

English sides Everton and Rochdale are seen on the west coast of Wales while Welsh sides Swansea and Cardiff are stuck in Devon and Dorset.

However, the most bizarre placement of all is Brentford. The London club are found alongside Blyth Spartans in Northumberland around 250 miles from their true base.

The club did see the funny side though writing on X: “We're just a bus stop in Hexham! We have questions @WrexhamFX”.

Other users on the site also had their say. One joked: "Always said the Blyth Spartans vs Brentford was the most feared derby in football." Others compared it to the party game Pin the Tail on the Donkey.

The series followed a successful season for the Welsh side that saw them claim promotion back to the Football League by winning the National League. They have started the new campaign strongly too, sitting seventh in League Two ahead of their clash with Salford this weekend.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...