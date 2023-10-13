Ravi, 8, had surgery to remove a brain tumour two years ago. Credit: NUFC

A young Newcastle United supporter who has raised £80,000 for charities has received a surprise visit from two of his favourite footballers.

Eight-year-old Ravi Adelekan is a brain tumour survivor.

Two years ago he underwent surgery to have the tumour removed. What followed was a long and difficult recovery, where he had to learn to walk, talk and feed himself all over again.

The lasting effects of his brain tumour include balance issues, tremors, facial palsy and problems with his sight and hearing.

Since then, Ravi has raised more than £80,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity and Braintrust, that support others.

The young Newcastle United fan was surprised by Trippier and Guimarães. Credit: NUFC

This week, he was name 'Child of Courage' at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Newcastle United players Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimarães were the ones to break the good news to him.

Ravi attended Newcastle's trip to his local club Brighton and Hove Albion with his family earlier this season but had no idea that Trippier and team-mate Bruno Guimarães would be waiting to meet him pitch-side to reveal he would be a Pride of Britain winner.

Trippier said: "It was great to meet Ravi and his family after hearing everything he's been through.

"He's had a difficult time but you can tell he goes about life with such positivity and energy - he's an inspiration to us all and his Pride of Britain award is really well deserved.

"Hearing his story really puts things into perspective so it was important that we were able to support him as a club and give him a day to remember.

"Hopefully we'll see him at St James' Park again very soon."

