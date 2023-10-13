The men behind an illegal scrap yard have been told to clear the site of hundreds of vehicles.

The Environment Agency said cars were piled up on the site in Stockton, posing a significant fire risk.

Brothers Yusuf Mohammed, 48, and Munir Mohammed, 58, both of Phoenix Sidings in Stockton, on Teesside, pleaded guilty to two offences of operating an illegal scrap yard when they appeared at Teesside Crown Court on 18 September.

The men, who were directors of now liquidated Jap Parts Ltd, a scrap vehicle site, which became a fire risk, continued to operate despite the demise of the company and the loss of its environmental permit.

They also failed to engage with Environment Agency officers during a lengthy investigation.

They were both ordered to pay £1,591 in fines and costs and given a remediation order to clear the site of all of the remaining scrap vehicles.

Gary Wallace, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in the North East, said: “The storage and dismantling of scrap vehicles are strictly regulated because of the pollution risks of hazardous liquid such as oil, fuel and brake fluids, as well as batteries.

“Dismantling must be done using methods to reduce the risk to the environment, and the waste stored pending recovery or disposal. Operators must have an environmental permit to carry out these activities.

“This was a lengthy investigation by our officers where the defendants were non-compliant and I’m pleased there is now a court order in place to ensure the clearance of the site once and for all.”

The court heard that the brothers owned two areas of land next to each other in Stockton, at Britannia Road and Phoenix Sidings – near to the railway line, homes and businesses.

Their company, Jap Parts Ltd had an environmental permit in place to run a scrap vehicle site on the Phoenix Sidings land.

In July 2019, Environment Agency officers attended the site after receiving reports of illegal scrap vehicle storage. The Phoenix Sidings site was full with vehicles, while the Britannia Road site, for which there was no permit, also had about 40 scrap vehicles stored on it.

Inquiries revealed that Jap Parts Ltd was in liquidation and had stopped trading in November 2014.

The brothers had set up a new company, Jap Parts (North) Ltd, which did not have an environmental permit for activity on either site. Yusif Mohammed confirmed the new company started trading in December 2014, with the vehicle stock transferring to the new company.

The investigation also revealed that no scrap vehicles had left the site between 2013 and 2018, meaning the terms of the original permit – which stated vehicles must not be kept for more than three years - had been breached.

The Environment Agency asked the brothers for an action plan to clear the scrap vehicles from both sites.

In September the same year, Environment Agency officers met the brothers on site, where they could see around 300 scrap vehicles.

Officers raised concerns about the fire risk as many of the vehicles had not been de-polluted – where the hazardous liquids such as fuel and oil are removed and stored safely for disposal. The brothers were told to clear the site by the end of September.

The defendants said they thought the permit for Jap Parts Ltd would move to their new company, but they were told this was not the case.

Between September 2019 and the summer of 2021, the Environment Agency sent several statutory notices requiring the defendants to provide more information about waste transfer, storage and clearing the site, and also a request for them to attend an interview under caution. However, these were ignored the agency said.