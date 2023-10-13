A relieved dog owner thanked firefighters after they helped free her Romanian rescue dog after she got trapped in her car on a hot day.

Dawn Mordey was stuck outside her car when she momentarily left her keys inside the vehicle and the doors locked - with two-year-old Tilly still inside.

Ms Mordey, who was visiting family in Gateshead at the time, said: "I was genuinely panicking as it was a fairly hot day, and with Tilly being a rescue dog she can be at times a bit fearful and timid.”

The 53-year-old called Northumbria Police for help and they advised her to call Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for assistance.

A crew from Gateshead Community Fire Station was deployed to the incident, which happened on 21 September.

With the hot weather still causing an issue the firefighters put a silver reflecting foil over the windscreen to keep Tilly cool before managing to jammy the car door open.

The team from Gateshead Community Fire Station. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Reflecting on the drama, Ms Mordey added: “At first when I saw the blue lights I felt really bad for calling out the fire service as I know how busy they are dealing with emergencies.

“But I also felt a great sense of relief as I knew Tilly’s ordeal would be over soon and she would be safe.

“Tilly was a little nervous about the whole drama but the guys who answered the call were fantastic with both of us. I was worried sick but the care shown by all of the team was second to none.

“The firefighters were like magicians as they managed to open the car door using specialist equipment. When I saw Tilly pounding out of the car door my emotion was one of absolute relief.

“It was the best feeling in the world. I couldn’t put it into words how I felt. The crew made a real fuss over Tilly it was lovely to watch.

“Tilly and I can’t thank them enough. They [firefighters] are fabulous and fantastic people, and their speedy response to our incident was a credit to the service.”

Dawn and Tilly were happily reunited after the incident. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Martin Farrow, station manager at Gateshead Community Fire Station, said: “Our firefighters have to train for every eventuality whether it be house fires, road traffic collisions or in this case animal rescues.

“We always have the health and wellbeing of the animals at the heart of the rescue, and at the same time, we look to reassure the owners as they will be concerned for their pets.

“We would like to say well done to our crew and to fire control who dealt with the incident, and we were pleased to see Tilly and Dawn safely reunited.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...