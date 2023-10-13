A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a lamppost.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle collision, which happened in Washington shortly before 11:40pm on Wednesday 11 October.

It was reported a grey Citroen C4, which was travelling westbound from Windlass Lane, on Moorway, collided with a lamppost on the street.

Police are trying to establish the cause of the crash.

A 33-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Two other occupants believed to have been in the car at the time of the collision had left the scene before police arrived.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police constable Gary Collins, of Northumbria Police said: “This is a very serious collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior and also to locate all parties believed to have been involved.

“We would urge those who were in the car – or anyone with information – to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Please do the right thing and speak to the police.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital in the early stages of our investigation.”

Officers are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20231011-1331.

