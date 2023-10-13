Play Brightcove video

Parents and children have been protesting today over a lack of special school provision in the North East.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of children in the region with special educational needs.

However, the number of special school places has not increased in line with demand and many parents have been forced to turn to mainstream education.

Many of those who have been affected attended a protest outside Newcastle Civic Centre to campaign for more special needs provisions.

Parents from across the region have been protesting against the lack of special school provision. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Kayleigh Marie Dixon's son James is nonverbal and was stuck on a waiting list for specialist education which left her feeling like he didn't matter.

"It was heartbreaking," she explained "I was expecting him to get in.

"I think they just feel like their kids don't matter. I felt like he didn't matter to anyone because no one was helping me which was really upsetting.

"Our kids matter. Just because they have special needs doesn't mean they matter less than a child who hasn't got special needs."

James has now received a place at a specialist school and has already come on "leaps and bounds" according to Ms Dixon after starting in September.

James has come on "leaps and bounds" since receiving specialist education. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

However, other children have not been as lucky with many still on waiting lists. The protest in Newcastle was one of ten happening around the country as part of a national day of action by SEND Reform England.

"It is very emotionally draining," said mother Kirsty Shotton. "The struggle every day, the fight every day to get my child the right place so much went into it.

"I'm so proud of everyone turning up today to fight for what's right. It's a struggle having an SEN child but having to fight for that education which every child should have and deserves is unnecessary.

"It puts massive pressure and added stress on the parents that don't need it and children that don't need it."

There is a lack of special school provision in the North East. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Responding to the protest Newcastle City Council said they were working to improve SEND provision with significant steps already made.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the protest taking place in Newcastle as part of a national day of action by SEND Reform England.

“As with all local authorities, we recognise there is an increased identified need for local SEND services with a lack of additional funding to support those needs.

“Newcastle City Council is committed to supporting all children and young people to achieve their potential and have the best start in life. There has been significant work undertaken to improve the city’s SEND provision, outlined in the recently published SEND Strategy.

"Our strong partnership working has also helped to increase the level of educational psychology support, expand the capacity of our specialist schools, strengthen support for mainstream schools, improve the diagnosis pathways with health and allow for the recent opening of a new SEND Early Years Centre.”

