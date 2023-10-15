A man has died and another injured after a serious incident in Hartlepool.

The ongoing incident in the town sparked a large emergency service presence throughout the day.

Cleveland Police were called in the early hours of Sunday 15 October in the Tees Street area of Hartlepool. Several cordons were placed around streets near the town's police station.

A large knife has been recovered from the pavement, in an area between Victoria Road to York Road. Police also cordoned off an area from Tees Street to Raby Road, where a forensics tent was erected.

A search is ongoing at a property in the area.

A blooded knife was recovered from the pavement as part of investigations. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on Raby Street, Hartlepool this morning (15 October) at 5:43am. We dispatched three ambulance crews and one doctor."

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody.

The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital and remains there with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to initial inquiries into the circumstances of the incident, Cleveland Police confirmed they are working with Counter Terrorism Policing North East on the investigation. Counter Terrorism Policing has deployed its specialist capabilities to help establish what happened.

Officers say it is not believed that there is any outstanding threat to the public and the local community connected to this incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...