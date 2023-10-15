Emergency services are attending an ongoing incident in Hartlepool.

Two areas in the town have been sealed off as crime scenes.

A large knife has been recovered by police on the pavement, in an area between Victoria Road to York Road.

Police have also cordoned off an area on Tees Street and Raby Road, where a forensics tent remains.

Forensics teams are working within the cordon in Hartlepool town centre. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A cordon originally placed near Hartlepool Police Station has now been extended, to include Lauder Street and Avenue Road, with the station inside the perimeter.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on Raby Street, Hartlepool this morning (15 October) at 5:43am. We dispatched three ambulance crews and one doctor."

Cleveland Police has been approached for comment.

