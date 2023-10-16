A 19-year-old has died after a BMW collided with a busy bus stop in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said the grey car struck the stop, at which a number of people were waiting, on West Denton Way, in West Denton, at about 4pm on Sunday 15 October.

Emergency services attended but one of those stood at the bus stop - a 19-year-old man - died at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two women, who were also stood at the bus stop, were injured in the collision were taken to hospital.

One suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and remains in hospital. The other woman suffered non-serious injuries.

Police said a number of people were waiting at the bus stop when it was struck by a BMW. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

An investigation is underway into the collision and three men – one aged 24, and two aged 21 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They are all currently in police custody.

A section of West Denton Way, which was closed immediately after the collision, has since re-opened to traffic.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young man who has sadly passed away at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We will offer them all of the support they need as they come to terms with their loss and ask that their privacy is respected.”

The damaged bus stop on West Denton Way was fenced off on Monday morning. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help establish the circumstances.

Sgt Bartle added: “A full and thorough investigation is underway by officers to ascertain exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time, particularly those who may have dash cam footage from their vehicles which could help with our enquiries.

“Please get in touch if you have any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, regarding the collision.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference NP-20231015-0697.

