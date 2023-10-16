A man has been jailed for raping a teenage girl after he offered to charge her phone for her.The horrifying attack happened just two days before the then 15-year-old started her GCSE exams. Warren Richardson was sentenced to almost five years behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to rape at Newcastle Crown Court.Following the sentence, the mother of the young rape survivor has spoken out about the devastating impact the attack has had on her daughter.

The woman's name has not been revealed, to protect her daughter's right to anonymity.

She said: "It has had a massive impact on her. It is every parent's worst nightmare."She added: "These should be the best years of her life. She should be enjoying herself and she's not," she said. "She just doesn't want him to do this to anyone else. That's why she went all the way with it."

The attack happened on May 21 last year. The victim was in Newcastle city centre after going to a birthday party in Jesmond when she realised her phone was dead, her mum said.Richardson, who was 17 at the time, started talking to her. They went to a nearby fast food restaurant to ask to borrow a charger. But when this was unsuccessful, Richardson offered to charge the victim's phone at his home, where he raped her.When the teenager did not return home her mum called the police to report her missing.She added: "It's not like her to not come home and it wasn't like her not to answer."

The next morning, the teenage girl came home and told her sister what had happened.Richardson, of Cross Parade in Elswick, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to rape in July.

Last week he was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison. He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order and a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Richardson must also sign onto the Sex Offenders Register for life.Det Cons David Ostle, who led the investigation for Northumbria Police, has praised the victim's bravery.He said: “This was an absolutely appalling offence and I am pleased that Warren Richardson has been convicted at court.“This outcome would not have been possible without the amazing bravery of the victim, who, along with her family has shown huge support and cooperation throughout this investigation.“I sincerely hope that this outcome offers them some comfort, seeing Richardson behind bars as a result of his despicable actions. I also hope that the victim’s bravery can give others the confidence to come forward and speak to police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...