The public are being urged to be extra cautious when entering the sea after rescue teams were called out several times on North Tyneside over the weekend.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) were called to assist in five rescues on Saturday and Sunday 15 and 16 October, which they said were " all linked to sea conditions caused by high tides and onshore winds".

A spokesperson said: " The coast has been extremely busy this weekend due to the bright weather and large breaking waves, but these have created dangerous sea conditions and several of our calls were very close to having different outcomes."

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was called out to five rescue missions linked to dangerous sea conditions over the weekend. Credit: Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade

Among the rescues was a call out to a group of university students from Newcastle.

The students were assisted ashore after they found themselves in danger of being cut off by the changing tide at King Edward’s Bay on Sunday 15 October.

A lifeboat was also deployed after two surfers found themselves in difficulty at Tynemouth Longsands on Saturday 14 October.

The rescues follow a spike in incidents, with the voluntary service being called out to 11 emergencies over 15 days.

The service is recommending that all those who wish to enjoy the North Tyneside coastline at this time of year should do so "safely and responsibly".

A group of three university students were among those who found themselves in difficulty in the sea at King Edward’s Bay. Credit: Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade

The TVLB spokesperson added : "We’d ask anyone considering any sea-based activity at this time of year to make sure they look at forecasts and tide times and ensure they are suitably dressed and prepared for the conditions they are going to encounter.

"It’s really important to wear bright clothing which can be easily identified from the shore, to go in pairs, or more if possible, and to have someone on the shore who knows your plans and can quickly phone for help if needed."

So far this year the TVLB has responded to 105 callouts on the North East's coastline.

Formed in 1864, the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade is a voluntary coastal rescue service which attends 24/7 emergency callouts.

