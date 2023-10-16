Police are investigating an alleged serious assault which hospitalised a man and left him in a critical condition.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was found seriously injured in an alleyway in Crook, County Durham, on Friday 13 October.

He was taken to hospital at around 6pm and remains in a critical condition.A 40-year-old man and two women in their 30s have since been arrested in connection with the incident. The man remains in custody and the women have since been released pending further enquiries.

A 40 year-old man remains in custody in connection to the incident. Credit: NCJMEDIA

On Monday a police presence remained on Emmerson Street and nearby Bell Street, where the victim was discovered, which is cordoned off from public access.

Detective Superintendent Yvonne Dutson, of Durham Constabulary, said: "I would like to thank the public for their patience while we are at the scene.

"I would like to reassure them that we believe this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened."Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 303.

