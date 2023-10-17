An 'abusive' man has been found guilty of murdering his partner after she returned home from visiting her baby's grave.

James Campbell, 33, of Denwick Avenue, Lemington, was found guilty on Monday 15 October by jury of murdering Colette Myers after a nine-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard how on April 19, 33-year-old Ms Myers had been to visit the grave of her nine-week-old baby who died in 2007 before spending the day with a friend and then returning to the flat she shared with Campbell at around 10.30pm.

Campbell claimed Ms Myers had gone to bed and that he found her dead when he woke up the following morning.

A neighbour called 999 at around 8am and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Campbell claimed he found her dead when he woke up. Credit: Northumbria Police

Following a post mortem, doctors ruled Ms Myers' head injury had been caused by "direct blunt trauma".

In a statement, Ms Myers' family described her as a "much loved sister, auntie, mother and friend".

They said: "She was the life and soul of the party who would help anyone out, even if it meant she would go without.

"Colette had so much to live for, yet she was only 33 years old when she was brutally murdered by her live in partner of ten years.

"Colette was the victim of domestic abuse and her death could have been prevented if she had sought help.

"If you are a victim of domestic abuse, you may be feeling isolated, ashamed and alone. Please know you are not alone and you are not to blame. Above all, you do not have to suffer in silence, please seek help."

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Louise Jenkins said: "This is a tragic loss for Colette's family and I hope this verdict can bring them a sense of closure.

"Campbell has had multiple opportunities to admit his guilt but instead he has shown himself to be a cruel and dangerous man who allowed Colette's family to sit through a difficult trial to get the answers they deserve.

"The court heard troubling and distressing details of Campbell's abusive behaviour towards his partner which have ultimately escalated and resulted in her losing her life.

"I would like to also take this opportunity to say thank you to those witnesses who have come forward and provided us with written and verbal evidence documenting the abuse Colette suffered.

"It is clear Campbell is a violent and abusive man who deserves a lengthy sentence for what he has done and I am pleased he has been remanded.

"Any kind of violence is completely unacceptable and as a force, we will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice."

Det Ch Insp Jenkins added: "Domestic abuse is an absolute priority for the force and we will always act on any information which comes our way.

"If you have any doubts about a partner or the partner of a loved one, please consider using the Clare's Law tool."

Campbell is due to be sentenced at the same court in the coming weeks.

Clare's Law gives people the right to know if a person has an abusive past.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, support and advice is available here:

