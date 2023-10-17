A witness broke down in tears as he gave evidence about the night two of his close friends were allegedly run over by a van in Cramlington, leaving one of them dead and the other badly injured.

Fifty-five-year-old off duty paramedic Sheldon Flanighan died in the incident in the car park of the Bay Horse pub in April and Wayne Common, 56, was injured.

Toby Kelly, 38, of Blyth, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of using a blue transit van "like a weapon".

He denies murder and attempted murder.

The court heard a 999 call made by the manager of the pub, who was heard panicking and saying two people had been run over by a blue van in the car park. He said one was on the ground not breathing and the other was bleeding from his head.

Giving evidence in court on October 17, Kevin Patterson told the jury that he, Mr Flanighan and Mr Common had been enjoying a night out when a group of people at the bar became increasingly drunk and rowdy.

Mr Patterson said he and his friends left but once outside in the car park, he saw Mr Common standing in front of a blue van that was being 'revved and revved and revved.'

Mr Patterson said Mr Flanighan was standing behind the van.

Mr Patterson told the court, when he glanced again towards the front, Mr Common was under the van's wheel. He then heard someone shouting 'he's dead, he's dead' and then saw Mr Flanighan lying on his back behind the van. "I ran over to him", he said, "but I knew there was no life there."

He told the court the van then sped away.

Kelly's defence lawyer questioned Mr Patterson's recollection of events, showing him CCTV footage from inside the pub before the alleged attack.

He suggested that claims that Kelly had been throwing beer and glasses onto the floor after being refused service by staff were not proven by footage that night.

In response, Mr Patterson said he had told the court what he remembered.

Kelly denies the two charges against him and the trial continues.

