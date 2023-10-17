Moroccan national appears in court over murder of Hartlepool pensioner

A Moroccan national has been remanded in custody after appearing in court over the murder of a 70-year-old man in Hartlepool.

Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in the town centre on Sunday morning, 15 October.

Ahmed Alid, 44, of Hartlepool, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday via video link from a police station in Middlesbrough, charged with the murder of Mr Carney and the attempted murder of Javed Nouri.

Alid did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

