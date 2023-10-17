South Shields Football Club has been put up for sale by its owner.

Geoff Thompson, who has been chairman of the club since 2015, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

In a statement released on Tuesday 17 October, he said he had to put his health and recovery first.

The statement said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to chair my home town football club since 2015.

"It has been an incredible journey and we have achieved so much in the last eight years.

"I'm proud of the impact our club and foundation have had on our fantastic community and am truly humbled by the backing and support we have received from our tremendous fans, the business community and other stakeholders.

"I'd love to continue the journey with you but as many of you will know, I was diagnosed with cancer last year.

"Although my recovery is going well and, hopefully, the worst is over, I need to put my health ahead of my various business interests. For that reason, I have decided to sell my interest in the club.

"I have invested heavily in our facilities and infrastructure over the years, creating a successful club that owns its own ground, has access to incredible facilities and with the launch of the International Academy, has an exciting and financially sustainable future.

"It's not a decision I have taken lightly. I have always acted in the best interests of the club and while in ordinary circumstances I would choose to continue, it's time for others to take the next stage of the journey with you.

"I'd like to reassure fans and all stakeholders that the club will continue to receive my full backing and support until we find the right person(s) to continue our progression and growth."

He added that it was 'business as usual' and that details of the sale would be announced in due course.

The Mariners are due to play King's Lynn Town on 21 October in the National League North. They are currently third in the table.

