A police officer is running seven marathons in seven days for a charity which supports his son who has a rare genetic illness.

Northumbria Police officer PC Ian Milbourne, who is known as Jackie, will raise money for Amy and Friends which supports children living with Trichothiodystrophy (TTD).

When PC Milbourne's 11-year-old son Cameron was first diagnosed, he was one of only 200 children around the world with an official diagnosis.

People with TTD often have sparse or easily broken hair, delayed development, an intellectual disability and recurrent infections. Some people with the condition are also sensitive to UV rays.

PC Milbourne said: "I'm looking forward to doing the marathons, although I know it's going to be tough.

"The hardest part so far has been going out and training on my own so often. It's been a massive undertaking, but it's important to put the work in and I know that I'm doing the challenge for such a worthy cause.

"The choice for this year's challenge was to either do the marathons or jump out of a plane, so I was happy to do the running.

"But anything I can do to support Amy and Friends I will consider because it's been such an amazing support to our family and so many others."

PC Milbourne will do his first marathon on Monday 23 October and his last on 29 October, finishing at Ashington Cricket Club.

He is expected to finish at 5pm but spectators are invited to cheer him over the line from 4.45pm.

Last year, PC Milbourne completed 30 half marathons in 30 days and raised more than £5,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...