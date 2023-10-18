Newcastle United have confirmed midfielder Sandro Tonali is being investigated in relation to illegal betting activity.

In a statement, the club said the 23-year-old is being investigated by the Italian Prosecutors Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for breaching betting rules. He could face a lengthy ban from football if found guilty.

The Premier League side have offered their full support to the Italian international, who is engaging with the investigation, and his family.

It comes after he was sent home from a training camp for his national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano by the Turin Public Prosecutors Office, alongside on-loan Aston Villa forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

On 17 October, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was banned for seven months by the FIGC for breaching betting rules.

Tonali was signed by Newcastle from Milan for £55 million in July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...