A teenager who died after being struck by a car while waiting at a Newcastle bus stop has been identified.

Joe Scott, 19, of Blakelaw, died at the scene on West Denton Way, in the city on Sunday 15 October.

Northumbria Police were called to the collision, involving a grey BMW, at the busy bus stop shortly after 4pm.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Joe’s loved ones at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We will offer them all of the support they need as they come to terms with their loss and ask that their privacy is respected.”

Mr Scott was one of a number of people at the bus stop.

Two women were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital. One sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital, while the other sustained non-serious injuries and has since been discharged.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

One of those men, aged 21, has now been released under investigation.

Two of the men, aged 24 and 21, have been released and will face no further action.

Sgt Bartle added: “A full and thorough investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information, particularly those who were in the area and have dash cam footage in the moments leading up to the collision, to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference NP-20231015-0697.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...