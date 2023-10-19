A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of the murder of a 70-year-old man and the attempted murder of his housemate.

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney after the victim had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday 15 October.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri.

The Moroccan national appeared in court by video-link from HMP Frankland on Thursday, flanked by four security officers.

Alid is accused of stabbing Mr Nouri in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool at about 5:15am on Sunday before travelling to Tees Street, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney.

He is next due to appear for a preliminary hearing on 27 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...