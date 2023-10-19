Moroccan national appears at Old Bailey over murder of Hartlepool pensioner

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney and attempting to murder Javed Nouri in Hartlepool on 15 October. Credit: PA

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of the murder of a 70-year-old man and the attempted murder of his housemate.

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney after the victim had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday 15 October.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri.

The Moroccan national appeared in court by video-link from HMP Frankland on Thursday, flanked by four security officers.

Alid is accused of stabbing Mr Nouri in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool at about 5:15am on Sunday before travelling to Tees Street, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney.

He is next due to appear for a preliminary hearing on 27 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know... 