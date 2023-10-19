Police hunt for duo after brick thrown at home and woman attacked with knife

A woman suffered a facial laceration after being attacked with a knife.

The 35-year-old woman was injured after being assaulted by a male with a knife inside a property in Hartlepool. She required hospital treatment after suffering a laceration to her face.

Police were called to Owton Manor at about 6:40pm on Tuesday 17 October.

Officers said they believed two men were involved but they are not believed to be known to the victim.

The first male, who was described as wearing an orange high visibility vest under a black jacket, is reported to have thrown a brick at one of the people in the address before leaving in the direction of Macrae Road, possibly in a silver or dark-coloured older style of Ford Focus.

It is believed he drove off in the direction of Owton Manor towards Wynyard Road.

A second male is reported to have approached the address shortly after from the direction of the shops near St Patrick's Church before entering and attacking the woman with a knife.

He was described as riding a mountain bike and was wearing a hat, dark coloured puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms. It is believed he also made off in the direction of Macrae Road.

Anyone who witnesses the incident or has any dash cam/ CCTV footage in the streets mentioned above between 6pm and 7pm is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 207248.

Footage can also be uploaded by visiting the digital policing website.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

