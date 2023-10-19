Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 36-year-old woman was found dead at a house.

Northumbria Police said Melissa Eastick suffered an assault at an address in Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, and was declared dead after emergency services attended at around 7:15am on Tuesday 17 October.

Officers said they are treating her death as murder and two men, aged 38 and 40, were arrested.

They have since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Melissa.

“We will continue offer support in any way that we can, and our officers are committed to getting them the answers they fully deserve.

“A number of inquiries are underway, with our officers currently treating Melissa’s death as suspicious.

“Those inquiries will continue throughout the week, and police will remain in the area to investigate and offer reassurance to the wider public. Anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.

“While inquiries are at an early stage, it is believed those involved are known to each other, and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Today, I am appealing for the public’s help with our investigation. If you saw anything suspicious in that area over the weekend into Monday and Tuesday, please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask people to check any recent CCTV or dashcam footage, as your information could prove the key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via its website or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20231017-0164.

Members of the public can also provide information by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at mipp.police.uk.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

