A prisoner who compared himself to Raoul Moat and threatened to kill his ex-partner from jail has been sentenced.

Daniel Johnson targeted a woman he had previously been in a relationship while he was serving time for violence on another partner, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The court heard he sent warnings that she would be maimed or killed by either him or someone else on Snapchat messages, which are automatically deleted after being read.

Johnson, who also called the victim from a mobile phone despite being behind bars, told her he would kill her and threatened to post private pictures of her online.

Prosecutor John Crawford told the court 30-year-old Johnson also asked the woman if she had watched a TV documentary about Raoul Moat, and added: "He said 'watch it and take on board what happened'."

After being released from prison in 2010, Moat shot former girlfriend Samantha Stobbart and murdered her new boyfriend Chris Brown in Birtley. He then shot and blinded police officer David Rathband before he went on the run, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Johnson was arrested in July - on the day he was due to be released from HMP Northumberland.

Recorder Tom Little KC said the messages were "chilling" and added: "There cannot be any doubt they were intended by you to strike fear into her heart and that is what they did.

"They were specific and direct threats to not only kill her but to maim and scar her.

"If a screenshot had been taken, you would have been informed of that because of the way Snapchat works therefore photographs were taken using her son's tablet. Had that not been done, I have no doubt you would have denied sending them.

"You compared yourself to Raoul Moat with the obvious threat and menace that involved. She genuinely feared for her own life. She was and is terrified of what will happen when you are released."

John Wilkinson, defending, said Johnson has health problems that make his time in custody "extremely unpleasant". Mr Wilkinson also said alcohol was "readily available on the wing" and did not help his behaviour towards the woman.

Johnson, of Albatross Way, Ashington, admitted harassment and has now been jailed for five years and three months.

He was also given a four-year extended licence period and restraining order.

