Warnings have been issued in the North East, with Storm Babet expected to bring heavy rain and wind across parts of the region.

An amber warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office and strong winds and heavy rain are expected to continue through until Saturday morning.

A flood warning has also been put in place for the River Tyne estuary, affecting North Shields, South Shields and Howdon Pans.

Properties at Fish Market, Bell Street, Dolphin Quay, Union Quay, Clive Street, Duke Street, Liddell Street, Corporation Quay, South Shields Ferry Landing, Wapping Street, Tyne Dock, Albert Edward Dock, Tyne Foyboatmen Association and Howdon Pans could be affected by flooding.

Disruption to travel is expected. Ferry services have been affected.

Storm Babet: Roker Credit: Richard R Clark

Jesmond Park Academy, in Newcastle, has closed because of storm damage to the roof. It will remain closed on Friday 20 October.

In a statement, principal Steve Campbell said: "The health and safety of our students and staff in school is always our primary concern and we never take a decision to close the school lightly."

Sunderland's Festival of Light at Mowbray Park has also been cancelled tonight (Thursday 19 October).

Organisers Sunderland City Council said they would review the weather over the coming days.

Cabinet member for vibrant city, councillor John Price, said the safety and enjoyment of visitors had to be the "prime focus."

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-if- youre-at-risk-of-flooding and follow @EnvAgency on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest flood updates.”

Storm Babet: Blyth Beach Credit: Nelson Allan

