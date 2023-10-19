Police are warning the public about a scam where fraudsters pose as online retailers, after a 90-year-old almost lost thousands of pounds.

Courier fraud - where a fraudster phones their victim and claims to be from their bank, the police or a company - is on the rise in the North East, officers from the Economic Crime Unit have said.

Cleveland Police received a report that a scammer, claiming to be from Amazon, had made a call to a 90-year-old man in an attempt to gain access to his bank account.

During the phone call, the fraudster convinced him that his Amazon account had been compromised and that he needed to call his bank to discuss the issue.

However, when the victim hung up the scammer stayed on the line before claiming to be a member of the bank and requested the pensioner go to his bank to withdraw thousands of pounds.

When the victim arrived at the bank, staff recognised the signs of the scam and prevented the money from leaving the account.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Officers want to warn people of this potential scam and would ask members of the public with elderly relatives and friends to make them aware of yesterday’s incident.

"A reputable organisation or bank would never ask you to withdraw cash or ask for your personal details such as bank account details.

"If you receive a call of this nature, end the call and contact a family member or trusted individual for advice or if you need to contact your bank to check the call you received was legitimate, wait five minutes as the fraudster may stay on the line after you hang up. Alternatively use a different line altogether to contact your bank.

"Some people are often too embarrassed to admit they have been a victim of a scam but it is important that Cleveland Police are informed so everything to be done to bring those responsible to justice."

Those with suspicions they may have received a call of this nature are advised to wait five minutes before contacting a family member or trusted individual for advice as the fraudster may stay on the line after you hang up.

People are also advised to contact their banks using a different line where possible.

Cleveland Police is urging anyone who has been a victim of courier fraud, or know someone who has, to call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or Cleveland Police on 101.

