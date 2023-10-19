Weather warnings for the Tyne Tees region
Storm Babet continues to impact the region.
After a brief lull, strong winds and heavy rain will move through Later on Thursday - only clearing through Saturday morning.
Multiple warnings are in place fro heavy rain and very strong winds.
The most severe warning for our region is an AMBER warning for rainfall:
Keep up to date with the....
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...