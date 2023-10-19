Weather warnings for the Tyne Tees region

Storm Babet

Storm Babet continues to impact the region.

After a brief lull, strong winds and heavy rain will move through Later on Thursday - only clearing through Saturday morning.

Multiple warnings are in place fro heavy rain and very strong winds.

The most severe warning for our region is an AMBER warning for rainfall:

A spell of persistent and at times heavy rain will affect parts of southeast Scotland and northern England during Friday, lasting into early Saturday. Widely 40-60 mm of rain is likely to fall, but the east-facing high ground may see between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts of the heavy rain. Met Office

