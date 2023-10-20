Eddie Howe: Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali 'available for selection'

Play Brightcove video

Watch Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe outline the club's position on Tonali

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has not ruled out playing Sandro Tonali in Saturday's match against Crystal Palace.

He is awaiting the outcome of an investigation in relation to alleged illegal betting activity.

The Premier League player is under investigation by the Italian Prosecutors Office and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for allegedly breaching betting rules.

The 23-year-old Italy midfielder, who joined the Magpies from AC Milan in a £55million summer move, could face a lengthy ban if found guilty.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the team's first match at St James' Park after the international break, Howe said Tonali had the club's full support.

He added: "He's had a very, very difficult couple of weeks and has been dealing with a lot.

"From what I can see, he's handling himself really well and dealing with his emotions strongly but I'll have to make a call.

"I have to bring it back to football and what he's delivering on the pitch to try to make the best decision for the team.

"He's trained twice this week with us and he's very much available for selection."

When asked if Tonali had and wanted a future at Newcastle, Howe said: "That's not even been discussed because that's a yes on both sides.

"There are some things I feel you don't have to say. We are committed to him long-term."

