A man has been arrested following the "unexplained" death of a woman.

Police said the woman was found with serious injuries in Ivy Grove, Hartlepool at about 5:30pm on Thursday 19 October.

She was taken to the University Hospital of Hartlepool where she died.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: " A police presence remains at a property on Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, in connection with the incident.

"The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time."

They added: " This incident is not being connected to any other and enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the woman’s death."

