Police have confirmed no body has been found near Thirsk in the search for a woman murdered 10 years ago.

Mother-of-three Rania Alayed was killed by her husband in 2013, but her body has never been found.

For the past two weeks, officers from Greater Manchester Police have undertaken extensive searches along the A19 in North Yorkshire following a new lead.

They have not recovered her remains.

In 2014, her husband Ahmed Al-Khatib was handed a minimum 20-year jail term.

A trial at Manchester Crown Court heard how 25-year-old Ms Alayed was experiencing increasing domestic violence as her husband grew resentful and jealous of her efforts to improve her life, including enrolling at a college to study English.

Ms Alayed, who was born in Syria in 1987 and came to Britain with her husband to escape conflict in the Middle East, had set up home on Teesside.

The family later moved to Greater Manchester.

In January 2013, she left her husband in an effort to escape his abuse.

Six months later, she was invited to a flat in Salford, where her husband lay in wait. Police believe she was murdered a short time later.

Following the murder, police say Mr Al-Khatib and his brothers drove Ms Alayed's body to North Yorkshire.

Mr Al-Khatib's brother Muhaned Al-Khatib was acquitted of murder but was jailed for three years after admitting to perverting the course of justice.

Another brother, Hussain Al-Khatib was given a four-year jail term for perverting the course of justice.

