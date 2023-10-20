People are being warned to take care as strong winds and rain hit the North East on Friday.

Storm Babet is causing disruption across the region, with yellow warnings for wind and rain in place.

In South Shields, the lighthouse lost its top in the storm, as huge waves battered the structure on Friday.

The Port of Tyne authority said it was not safe to assess the damage to the lighthouse due to the ongoing dangerous sea conditions.

No traffic is going in and out of the river with 6m of sea swell, it said.

The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions.

In Seaburn, near Sunderland, sea foam covered the beach and sea front as high winds affected the area.

The Shields Ferry is to remain suspended for the rest of the day. A replacement taxi service will be provided.

Services on the Tyne and Wear Metro are also suspended between St James' and North Shields in both directions due to a tree falling onto a Metro in the Byker area.

Staff on site have advised that it will take a number of hours to remove the tree, Metro operators Nexus said.

Yarm Fair, an annual event on Teesside, has been cancelled tonight due to the adverse weather conditions.

A spokesperson said the decision had been made for the safety of all involved. The situation will be monitored and it is hoped the fair will be able to reopen on Saturday.

The following flood warnings are in place in the North East and North Yorkshire:

Tyne estuary at North Shields, South Shields and Howdon Pans: Areas at risk include properties at Fish Market, Bell Street, Dolphin Quay, Union Quay, Clive Street, Duke Street, Liddell Street, Corporation Quay, South Shields Ferry Landing, Wapping Street, Tyne Dock, Albert Edward Dock, Tyne Foyboatmen Association and Howdon Pans.

North Sea at Cowbar: Properties in North Side beside Staithes Beck and Staithes Harbour in Cowbar.

North Sea at Sandsend: The sea front and properties adjacent to A174.

North Sea at Scarborough -Sandside: Properties around the OId Harbour.

National Rail Enquiries said some train services are disrupted. A speed restriction because of high winds in place between Newcastle and Edinburgh, causing delays.

