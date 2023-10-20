A woman has died after being struck by a heavy goods vehicle in Sunderland.

Police said the woman, who was in her 60s, was hit by the HGV on Park Road at about 2:30pm on Thursday 19 October.

Emergency services attended but she died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are now asking for any witnesses to the incident, which happened at the junction between Park Road and Burdon Road, to contact them.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to help officers with their inquiries.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life.

“This must be a devastating time for them and we will provide all the support possible.”

Sgt Sanderson added: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information which may assist us to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from any motorists or pedestrians who were in the area at the time who witnessed events leading up to the collision and also those who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20231019-0594.

