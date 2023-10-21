There is relief in the Northumberland town of Rothbury as water levels appear to have peaked following Storm Babet.

Sixteen properties close to the River Coquet were evacuated on Friday 20 October, amid rising water levels.

A major operation was mounted to bring in sandbags to protect homes.

Local councillor, Steven Bridget, tweeted on Saturday morning that a number of residents appear to "have had a lucky escape" - though he said support would be offered to those whose homes had been flooded.

Torrential rain throughout Friday led the River Coquet to burst its banks. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Throughout Friday, Northumberland was among many areas of the North East which were battered by torrential rain.

As that eased, water began to subside.

With water still covering large areas of the riverbank and beyond in Rothbury, a clean-up operation is expected to begin early next week.

Emergency services have been working to protect people in and around Rothbury. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

