A six-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a dog in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to Maple Street in Ashington at around 4:30pm on Sunday 22 October after reports that a Staffordshire bull terrier had attacked a child.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

The dog was seized after the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4:30pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report that a dog had injured a child in the Maple Street area of Ashington.

“A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he currently remains for treatment. His injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

“Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog in question was seized by police in order to protect the public.

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be a Staffordshire bull terrier breed.

“Police remain in the area to offer reassurance and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

