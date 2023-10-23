A footballer who inspired a campaign to highlight the links between heading the ball and dementia has died.

Bill Gates, who was a defender for Middlesbrough in the 1960s and 70s, had been suffering from a progressive brain disease.

He died on Saturday 21 October at the age of 79.

His condition inspired his family to set up the charity Head Safe Football.

Dr Judith Gates, his wife, said: “Bill was unique. From the moment of his diagnosis, he encouraged his family to set up a charity to protect players of today and tomorrow from the degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head impacts.

“He asked for a solemn promise and made a personal commitment that together we must do everything to prevent this from happening in the future. We must remove the stigma of dementia, we must talk about it, raise awareness, and shout from the rooftops that the brain is fragile.

"We must tell everyone who ever heads a football they are at risk. This disease is preventable, but we must take action now.”

She added: "We, his family, continue this project in his name. The charity Head Safe Football is his legacy. We will not stop now."

Mr Gates played for Middlesbrough more than 330 times over 13 years.

Having made his debut in 1961, he played under Stan Anderson and made two appearances during the Jack Charlton promotion season 1973/74 before bowing out with a testimonial against Leeds United.

He retired from football at the age of 30 after suffering from debilitating migraines.

Boro's head coach Michael Carrick said: "I think I can speak for everyone at the club when I say what sad news this is. On behalf of myself, the players, the staff, and everyone connected with the club, our thoughts are with Bill's family and friends at this time."

Bill Gates, pictured second from right, at a Middlesbrough FC press call at Ayresome Park. Credit: PA

A qualified accountant, he went on to establish the Monument Sport Shops chain throughout the North East.

He eventually sold the business and had homes in County Durham’s Castle Eden, Grand Caymen and Florida.

He was suffering from probable Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE - a diagnosis which cannot be confirmed until after death.

His brain has been donated to medical research.

His illness and its impact inspired the documentary The Billion Pound Game which opens the Tees Valley International Film Festival at Arc, Stockton on Wednesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...