Man in hospital after alleged assault involving vehicle

A man is in hospital with a head injury after being hit by a vehicle on Teesside.

Police said the 36-year-old had suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in the incident, which happened in Billingham at about 10:15pm on Saturday 21 October.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed while inquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the incident is believed to have started at The Swan Pub, Billingham, before the 36-year-old was hit by a vehicle near the Jet Garage, on Wolviston Road.

He is receiving treatment at James Cook University Hospital.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Stockton CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 210099.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...