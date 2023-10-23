North East figures have paid tribute to England icon Sir Bobby Charlton after his death on Saturday.

The Manchester United legend was born in the Northumberland town of Ashington and is still remembered fondly in the area alongside World Cup winning brother Jack.

Jack Charlton was honoured with a statue in his home town after his death and the chairman of the local football club believes he should be honoured in a similar way.

"We should recognise Bobby as much as we did Jack," said Brian Shotton, Ashington AFC chairman. "Two very different people, two very different personalities but ultimately good lads from Ashington who made a career for themselves.

"Two world-class sportsmen who both deserve to be recognised in their own right."

Jack and Bobby Charlton are two of Ashington's most famous sons. Credit: PA

They were not the only footballers to come from the family. Their uncles Jimmy, George, Stanley and John all played while their mother's cousin was Newcastle United legend Jackie Milburn.

Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck, was also among those to add his name to the list of tributes, praising his impact on the North East.

"People in Ashington, South East Northumberland and right across the region will be deeply saddened to hear the passing of Sir Bobby," he said. "But he will be fondly remembered, for what he did, what he achieved in the footballing world."

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick knew Sir Bobby more than most having represented Manchester United for 12 years as a player. Charlton was a regular visitor in the Red Devils changing room and would regularly speak to the players.

"An incredible person," Carrick said after Boro's 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday. "An iconic figure in world football but such a caring man.

"I remember him coming into the changing rooms after a game. Win, lose or draw he'd be there, proud to support the players."

