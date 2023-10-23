An 18-year-old woman has died after being involved in a car crash.

Abbie Devanney, from Consett, was a passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta which left the road on Brooms Lane, near Leadgate, at around 10pm on Saturday 21 October.

Miss Devanney sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have now paid tribute to her and thanked well-wishers for their support.

In a statement, they said: “It is with the deepest regret that we announce the death of Abbie Devanney, who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision on Brooms Lane on Saturday.

“Abbie was a much-loved daughter, sister and granddaughter and will be sadly missed. We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we are able to grieve in peace.”

Three other passengers, a teenage boy and two teenage girls, were seriously injured and remain in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward as they continue their investigation.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 475 of 21 October.

