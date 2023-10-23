Play Brightcove video

Video by North News

Traffic came to a standstill in a County Durham village when a hot air balloon made an unexpected landing when a passenger took ill.

Video footage shows the balloon on the ground in Bowburn, near Durham, at Tail-upon-End Lane on Monday 23 October.

The pilot made the decision to land as a precautionary measure after a passenger had started to feel unwell around an hour into the flight.

No one was injured as the balloon was brought down in a controlled manner with the poorly passenger quickly making a full recovery without requiring medical attention.

There were some delays as traffic was forced to stop due to the balloon's proximity to the road.

Passengers helped to deflate the balloon and enjoyed prosecco after landing.

A Virgin Balloon Flights statement said: "All our passengers had a wonderful flight over the stunning countryside. The balloon had launched approximately an hour earlier from Fishburn.

"During the flight, a passenger unfortunately fell unwell towards the end of the experience. As a precautionary measure, our experienced pilot made the decision to land at the earliest opportunity to ensure that the passenger could receive any necessary medical attention. The good news is, that this was not required and the passenger made a full recovery.

"We want to emphasise that our pilot, who has extensive experience flying commercial hot air balloons, was in full control at all times. The safety and well-being of our passengers is our top priority, and we are proud to have highly skilled professionals guiding our flights.

"After landing, all remaining passengers enjoyed a traditional prosecco toast and assisted in packing away the balloon. Our crew then loaded the balloon and basket onto the recovery vehicle. Following standard procedures, they returned with our passengers to the original launch site, concluding the experience.

"We understand that incidents like these can be concerning, but we want to assure you that we take the safety and satisfaction of our customers very seriously. We are committed to providing memorable and enjoyable ballooning experiences."

