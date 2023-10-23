Dog owners are being warned to be vigilant after lumps of suspected palm oil were found on Northumberland beaches.

Authorities closed Newton and Embleton beaches over the weekend after the substance was washed up on the shore.

Some of the substance was also found at Beadnell Bay and Football Hole Beach, Northumberland County Council said.

The oil has now been removed and the beaches reopened, but people are being warned that more may wash up in the coming days.

Palm oil can get into the marine environment when it is legally released at sea by ships when vessels wash out their tanks.

The resulting substances are often mixed with other chemicals such as diesel, making it extremely harmful if ingested.

Washed up onto the beach, palm oil is white or yellow and waxy in appearance and can range in a variety of sizes from pebble-sized, semi-solid lumps to larger blocks and can smell unpleasant.

Dog owner Angela Garrard, whose rescue Ruby required veterinary attention after eating some of the substance on Embleton beach, warned others about its presence.

Ruby is now recovering after having her stomach emptied.

Angela Garrard had to take her dog Ruby to the vets after she ate some palm oil over the weekend. Credit: Angela Garrard

Councillor Gordon Stewart, Northumbria County Council's cabinet member for Looking After Our Communities, said: “We had staff out on Sunday in response to the initial reports and again this morning to revisit those beaches in case any more had washed up. We have also responded to reports of some deposits at the southern end of Beadnell Bay and Football Hole Beach.

“And while council teams have now removed the oil, dog owners should remain vigilant as there may be more washed up in the coming days.”

Anyone who suspects their dog has eaten any of the substance should consider taking it to the vets immediately.

Anyone who spots suspected palm oil is asked to report it via the council's website or by calling 0345 600 6400.

