Eddie Howe and Sean Longstaff preview Newcastle's match with Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has called on his side to recreate their performance from the win over PSG when Borussia Dortmund visit St James' Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies rocked the footballing world when they thumped the Ligue 1 champions 4-1 in their last Champions League match to go top of the Group F table.

The club will look to strengthen their position when Dortmund arrive on Tyneside and Howe has stressed his side will need to replicate the intensity of the PSG performance to create the atmosphere needed to succeed again.

Newcastle thumped PSG in their last Champions League encounter. Credit: PA

"It's a tough game ahead," Howe said in his pre-match press conference. "The beauty of the PSG game was the whole environment created by the supporters, but we need to forget that result.

"Take the confidence from it, but try to create that atmosphere all over again and for us try to re-create those intensity levels and quality of our play to try to win the game.

"It's another real top test. This group was always going to be that way and it's great to be involved in."

Howe still has some injury concerns to cope with Sven Botman and Joe Willock still out. However, the 45-year-old said he expected Sandro Tonali to be available despite reports that a ban for alleged illegal betting activity is imminent.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali trained as normal despite questions over his involvement against Borussia Dortmund. Credit: PA

The Newcastle boss was keen to maintain focus on the immediate task at hand with victory over Dortmund likely to be crucial to his side's qualification hopes ahead of two straight away games.

"We have to focus on this competition now," Howe said. "We're aware of where we are. It's a crucial game in the group because we have two tough away games after.

"It won't be easy but we have to use everything to try and win the game. We need to make it as difficult as we can.

"We've made a good start but we can't get ahead of ourselves. This is a pivotal game in the group."

Kick-off at St James' Park is at 8pm on Wednesday.

