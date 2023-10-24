A man has been jailed for sending sexually explicit videos to someone he believed was a child - who instead turned out to be an undercover police officer.

Jasonn Harrison, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool believed he was talking to a 14-year-old boy online and persisted in sending him graphic sexual messages and explicit videos.

However, he was talking to an undercover officer from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) instead and was subsequently arrested in January 2022 after sufficient evidence was collected.

In August, Harrison appeared at Teesside Crown Court and pleaded guilty to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, possession of extreme pornography and cause/incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

On Monday 23 October, he appeared again in front of the same court and was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and was put on an indefinite Sex Offenders Notice.

Harrison was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: PA

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Leonard from NEROCU, said: “When sex offenders operate online, they think they can hide their crimes, but this case shows the lengths officers will go to protect victims and bring offenders before the courts.

“This has been a long and thorough investigation by our team, and this result has meant a predator is now behind bars and potential victims have been prevented.

“Online offending is sadly on the rise, but our investigative skills and evidence gathering are constantly evolving.

“We would always encourage anyone with information about this type of offending, or anyone who thinks they have been a victim to come forward and talk to police – you will be supported.

“Under Operation Sentinel, our regional approach to tackling serious and organised crime, we will continue to investigate these online offences to safeguard children and protect the public. For those engaging in this type of behaviour, our message is simple - you will be caught, and you can expect a knock at the door from us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...