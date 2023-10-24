Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough boss celebrates one year in charge

Play Brightcove video

Michael Carrick reflects on one year as Middlesbrough head coach

It is one year to the day since Michael Carrick first stepped into the Middlesbrough dugout and it has been a rollercoaster ride.

"It's flown by," the former Manchester United midfielder admitted. "But I have loved every minute of it."

Coming into his first permanent managerial role 12 months ago, Carrick inherited a team in disarray. Boro languished just one point clear of the relegation zone after a dire start to the season under Chris Wilder.

But the 42-year-old's arrival transformed the side's fortunes. Nine games later Boro earned themselves a place in the play-off spots and pushed Sheffield United close for automatic promotion.

Michael Carrick has transformed Middlesbrough's fortunes since taking charge but it has not been completely plain sailing. Credit: PA

However, the season ultimately ended in disappointment as his team lost to Coventry in the play-off semi-finals, missing out on the chance to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

A summer of upheaval followed. The club's talisman Chuba Akpom earned himself a move to Dutch giants Ajax after a 28-goal campaign which saw him scoop the Championship Player of the Year award. Other key men including Cameron Archer, Ryan Giles and Aaron Ramsey all returned to their parent clubs.

The club brought in 12 new faces replace those outgoings and they initially struggled to gel. Carrick's position looked to be under pressure as Boro took just two points from their opening seven games.

But Carrick has once again inspired a renaissance. His side are looking to make it seven straight wins in all competitions against Norwich at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Chuba Akpom's departure over the summer was a major blow for Michael Carrick. Credit: PA

Reflecting on his year in charge ahead of the match, Carrick admitted it has been an up-and-down start to his management career. However, he stressed that he had enjoyed the experience and was only getting started.

"It's flown by and it has gone quick," he said. "We have gone through a fair bit since I arrived and had some good times and a couple of disappointments. But that's football.

"I have loved every minute of it and loved being here and working with the group and the players who have been at this club.

"Hopefully, there is a lot more to come. We've had some good moments and need to try and create some more of them with good performances and results and that's obviously up to us.

"But I've loved it. I've loved every minute of it."

