The mother of a five-year-old boy who was seriously injured by a dog has told of the "traumatic attack".

Kaiden Burn had been playing near his home in Ashington, Northumberland, on Sunday 22 October when he was attacked by the dog, which is believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Chloe Darbyshire, his mum, said: "He's been so brave. It's not something he's going to come back from lightly. He's the most polite, energetic, loving boy you will ever meet. I'm just grateful that it hasn't been worse. I'm so pleased I had people there to help us."

Neighbours helped to get the dog off Kaiden, with eyewitnesses describing how one man kicked the animal in the head and another hit it with a broom.

"Even when we got the dog off and got him up it was coming back for him," said Ms Darbyshire. "The whole street pulled together. There were lots of us but the dog was just determined to get at Kaiden."

She added: "He was screaming and he looked run down like he had been trying to get away.

"He was traumatised, he was shaking."

Chloe Darbyshire said her son Kaiden was traumatised after being attacked by the dog near their home in Ashington. Credit: NCJ Media

Kaiden was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he needed surgery and stitches to repair his wounds, which included ones to his leg, ear and hand.

He will remain in hospital for several days while medics monitor his recovery.

"It's not something that will heal overnight," said Ms Darbyshire. "It's going to be a struggle to get over."

Northumbria Police said the dog, which is believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier, has now been seized.

On Monday, a spokesman said: "Shortly before 4:30pm yesterday police received a report that a dog had injured a child in the Maple Street area of Ashington.

"A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he currently remains for treatment. His injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

"Officers attended the scene where, in agreement with the owner, the dog in question was seized by police in order to protect the public. While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be a Staffordshire bull terrier breed."

