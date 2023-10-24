A pier is likely to remain closed "for some time" due to damage caused by Storm Babet.

Roker Pier, in Sunderland, was damaged by huge waves and 60mph winds during the storm, which lashed the grade II listed pier on Thursday and Friday.

Several metres of railings were washed away while sections of deck around the lighthouse were also washed into the sea, leaving it unsafe to open.

An initial assessment was done on Monday while a more in-depth one will be needed to establish the full extent of the damage and the repairs needed.

The railings were washed away from Roker Pier during Storm Babet. Credit: Sunderland Council

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "The storm resulted in significant damage to Roker Pier, washing away stretches of the railings as well as parts of the deck around the lighthouse itself.

"Sadly, this has left the pier in an unsafe condition which means it is likely to remain closed for some time.

"We know how much residents and visitors alike value the pier and will want to see it reopen, but we need to fully assess the damage before we can look at next steps in terms of a programme of repairs. So for now, the pier needs to remain closed and I would urge people not to venture onto it as it is not safe."

A large yellow buoy, believed to have been blown down the coast from South Tyneside, was cleared from the beach after washing up at the weekend.

It caused damage to promenade railings in several locations between Seaburn and the Cat and Dog steps on its way down the coast, before coming to rest on Roker Beach.

Work has also been taking place to remove debris and shovelling sand blown onto the promenade back to the beaches.

